If you have a 10- or 15-year mortgage and are struggling to make your monthly payments, refinancing into a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage can help make those payments more affordable.

Compare current 20-year mortgage refinance rates and see if a 20-year refinance makes sense for you.

Current 20-Year Refinance Rates

Today’s average rate on a 20-year, fixed-mortgage refinance is %, compared to the % average rate a week earlier.

The 52-week high for a 20-year, fixed-mortgage refinance was % and the 52-week low was %.

What Is a 20-Year Refinance Mortgage?

A 20-year refinance replaces your existing home loan with a new interest rate and fixed monthly payment that you repay over 20 years. Conventional and government-backed refinance programs offer this repayment term length. Borrowers often choose to refinance into a 20-year mortgage when they can’t afford the payments on their shorter-term mortgages.

Pros and Cons of a 20-Year Refinance Mortgage

A 20-year refinance loan can be an excellent option if you’re seeking a middle-of-the-road loan, but there are a few tradeoffs to consider.

Should I Consider a 20-Year Refinance?

A 20-year refinance can be a great alternative to a 30-year refinance. You’ll have the opportunity to secure a lower interest rate and pay off your mortgage faster, allowing you to own your home sooner. Unlike a 10-year or 15-year term, your monthly payment may also be smaller, so you’ll have more take-home pay for other core expenses.

When your budget allows, you can make extra principal payments to pay off your loan earlier, which reduces your overall interest costs. Before doing this, check to make sure your lender doesn’t charge a prepayment penalty.

Comparing mortgage refinance rates can be time-consuming. This chart gives you an idea of the estimated monthly payment and total borrowing costs for a refinance loan with a $280,000 balance.

How To Get the Best 20-Year Refinance Rates

Here are some tips to help you qualify for a competitive refinance rate.

Compare Mortgage Refinance Lenders

Prequalifying with several of the best mortgage refinance lenders is an easy way to compare rates and fees without impacting your credit score. Additionally, compare conventional and government-backed programs as the rates and fees differ.

If you’re ready to refinance with the most affordable lender, you’ll want to get preapproved. This requires a hard credit check, which can temporarily lower your credit score. Once preapproved, the lender will offer you a personalized refinance rate.

Reduce Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

Most lenders require a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio below 43%. A lower ratio shows lenders you can more easily afford the new mortgage payment. That said, it’s possible to qualify for a mortgage refinance with a DTI ratio up to 50%, but your rate may be higher.

Paying off debt or increasing your income are the two most effective ways to improve this ratio. Consolidating debt into a smaller monthly payment can also be beneficial, but repaying a loan in full before refinancing is still more impactful.

Improve Your Credit Score

A good or excellent credit score—anywhere between 670 and 850—will help you qualify for lower rates. However, most lenders only require a minimum credit score of 620 to apply for mortgage refinancing.

Several ways to increase your credit score include:

Avoiding new credit cards and loans

Fixing credit report errors

Keeping old credit cards open and current

Making on-time payments

Paying off credit card debt

Reducing your credit utilization ratio

Since several factors determine your credit score, any improvements can differ from person to person. It’s possible to see changes within a month, but in some instances, such as paying off debt, you may see a temporary dip in your credit before it improves.

Pay Closing Costs Up Front

Mortgage refinance closing costs are generally 2% to 5% of the loan amount, similar to a home purchase loan.

Lenders may provide the option of a no-cost refinance that rolls the fees into the loan amount or charges a higher interest rate to recoup the costs. Both options result in more lifetime interest.

In addition to paying your refinancing costs at closing, buying discount points can help reduce your interest rate.

Prepare for the Refinance Appraisal

Most mortgage refinances require a home appraisal to determine market value. If you’re pursuing a cash-out refinance or a home equity loan, a higher appraisal value increases your borrowing power as well.

The home inspection is similar to when you buy a home as the appraisal gathers the house dimensions and assesses the property condition.

Making sure your systems and structure are in good condition is crucial. Pointing out improvements and amenities to the appraiser can help increase the appraisal value too.

Several government-backed programs let you refinance without an appraisal, which can help reduce your borrowing costs even more.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.