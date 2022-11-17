If you’re taking a trip abroad, it’s wise to get some foreign cash before landing at your destination. And while currency exchanges at airports are convenient, you’ll get less bang for your buck due to their poor exchange rates.

To exchange your currency more affordably, skip the airport kiosk and look for another foreign currency exchange nearby. Here’s how to find one.

Where Can I Exchange Foreign Currency Near Me?

Plenty of banks and credit unions offer foreign currency exchange services, which makes them a great option for getting cash before your trip. If you’ve already arrived at your destination, hotels and resorts may offer the service as well—but it will typically cost you more.

Turn your phone’s location services on and do a search online for “currency exchange near me” to find a foreign currency exchange nearby. Typically, your search will bring up currency exchange offices and kiosks as well as banks, credit unions, hotels, resorts, airports and even online currency exchange services. Sometimes, search engines will include money services kiosks and loan agencies in the results that may not actually offer currency exchange, so double-check the location’s website to verify the services it provides.

Different locations have their own fees—and exchange rates. Banks and credit unions usually have lower fees and more favorable rates, so you may want to start there. Call your bank or other banks nearby that offer foreign currency exchange before going in. Not all banks offer this service, and banks won’t always have the currency you need on hand. You might need to order it ahead of time.

What Time Does the Currency Exchange Open Near Me?

If you’re heading to a bank or credit union to make a foreign currency exchange, you’ll have to go during normal business hours—typically between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, and often for limited hours on Saturdays.

However, if the bank you’re using offers online ordering for foreign currency exchanges, you can get around having to go into a bank during certain hours. You place an order ahead of time and—if the bank allows it—have the money delivered to your address.

If you need to get to a currency exchange as soon as possible, a quick online search can show you which location near you opens earliest. Currency exchange stores and kiosks may have extended hours, and some are even open 24 hours, although exchange rates at these places can be poor.

Who Does Currency Exchange Near Me?

Typically, banks, credit unions and airports offer currency exchanges. Depending on where you travel, you may also find currency exchange stores and kiosks. Sometimes, hotels and resorts offer currency exchange services too. The best way to find out who provides currency exchange in your area is to search online. You may have to call to get more information on fees, rates and restrictions.

What Banks Exchange Foreign Currency?

Several major banks offer foreign currency exchange either in person or online. At some banks, you have to be an account holder to access this service. At others, anyone can exchange currency.

In addition to foreign exchange rates, banks will sometimes charge a transaction fee or delivery fee for this service. But compared to airport kiosks, for example, banks’ foreign exchange services are usually more affordable.

Popular banks that offer foreign currency exchange services include the following.

Wells Fargo

With locations in most U.S. states, Wells Fargo offers an exchange service that supports more than 70 currencies. While branches don’t keep foreign cash on hand, account holders can place an order in person, online or over the phone. And there’s no transaction fee for Wells Fargo’s foreign currency exchanges.

Bank of America

Checking or savings account holders can place orders through the mobile app or their online banking account. Credit card customers without either of these accounts can place an order in person to be delivered to their address. There’s a delivery fee of $7.50 for orders less than $1,000. Bank of America locations are widespread, with branches in nearly 40 states across the country.

Citibank

Citi® offers more than 50 foreign currencies you can order over the phone or in-person at a branch. Citibank doesn’t accept cash orders, so orders are charged to customers’ accounts. Delivery to branches is free, but Citibank branches are limited to about a dozen states. Customers can pay extra for home delivery. Service fees are waived for Citigold or Citi Priority account packages. Otherwise, an exchange costs $5 for amounts under $1,000.

TD Bank

Anyone can order foreign currency from TD Bank—no account is needed. TD Bank offers more than 55 foreign currencies, which you can order online or in person and pick up within two to three business days. Note that TD Bank branches are only found along the East Coast. Online transactions cost $7.50, with a minimum order of $250 required per transaction.

Fifth Third Bank

With locations in 11 states, Fifth Third Bank offers currency exchange services to bank customers and non-customers. Anyone can exchange currency at any branch, though not all branches keep currencies on hand. There’s no transaction fee for customers using this service at branches with foreign currency on-site. Anyone can order from up to 70 currencies, and non-customers can call their local branch for fees.

U.S. Bank

You can only access U.S. Bank foreign currency exchange services at the bank’s branches, which are present in over 20 states and concentrated on the West Coast. U.S. Bank offers more than 70 foreign currencies. There may be a fee for next-day delivery, depending on the purchase amount. There’s a minimum purchase requirement of $20, with a $10 transaction fee on purchases less than $250.

PNC

Not all PNC branches—located in about 30 states—offer foreign currency exchange services, so call your local branch to ask if they do. PNC doesn’t charge transaction fees, and orders are usually ready within one to two days.

KeyBank

KeyBank, with branches in 16 states, offers foreign exchange services that support more than 90 currencies. You can get orders up to $600 with a two-day turnaround, and orders of $600 or more the next day. There are shipping fees—standard shipping costs $10—and the minimum purchase is $300.

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank, primarily located in the Northeast, has more than 100 international banking center branches. These branches keep at least three major currencies on hand and may carry more. You can call your local branch to get information about fees and restrictions.

Huntington Bank

At Huntington Bank, account holders can order more than 75 currencies. There’s a flat fee of $8 to place an order, which you can pick up at a branch. Note that Huntington Bank is limited to six states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Keep in mind you can also get foreign currency at ATMs while traveling, but costs may add up quickly depending on your bank. Some banks also buy back foreign currency. If you return from your trip with leftover foreign currency, check to see if a local bank will accept it.

