CURO Group Names Ismail Dawood CFO - Quick Facts

December 06, 2022 — 07:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has appointed Ismail Dawood as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2023. He succeeds Roger Dean. Tamara Schulz, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will return to her role as Chief Accounting Officer.

Dawood has more than 20 years of experience building and leading financial teams, including deep knowledge across capital allocation and management, operational efficiency, financial planning and analysis, accounting, strategic planning, and investor relations. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Paysafe.

