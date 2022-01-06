Curis Shares Down 27%

(RTTNews) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) shares are declining more than 28 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company updated phase 1 /2 study of CA - 4948 monotherapy in targeted patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML and myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. The shares have been declining since January 4th. Currently, shares are at $3.46, up 28.36 percent from the previous close of $4.83 on a volume of 4,130,703. The shares have traded in a range of $3.32-$4.80 on average volume of 1,566,961 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.