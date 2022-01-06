Markets
CRIS

Curis Shares Down 27%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) shares are declining more than 28 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company updated phase 1 /2 study of CA - 4948 monotherapy in targeted patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML and myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. The shares have been declining since January 4th. Currently, shares are at $3.46, up 28.36 percent from the previous close of $4.83 on a volume of 4,130,703. The shares have traded in a range of $3.32-$4.80 on average volume of 1,566,961 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular