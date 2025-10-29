Curious about Vulcan (VMC) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vulcan Materials (VMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, indicating an increase of 20.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.25 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vulcan metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Aggregates' to come in at $1.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Concrete' stands at $212.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Asphalt' of $404.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' to reach $22.42 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.27 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' should come in at 62556 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57700 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' will reach 4174 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4100 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' at 1140 thousands of cubic yards. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 900 thousands of cubic yards.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' reaching $84.90 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $80.88 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach $190.20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $185.61 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Aggregates' will likely reach $614.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $498.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' will reach $62.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Concrete' should arrive at $15.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vulcan have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VMC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.