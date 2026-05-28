Curious about Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.85 per share, indicating an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.09 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ulta metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' will reach 1,517 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,451 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' at 15756 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15163 millions of square feet.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' to come in at 13 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales per average total square footage' should arrive at $199.38 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $187.84 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics' of 39.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.0% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Services' should come in at 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance' to reach 11.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare' will likely reach 18.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' stands at 1,505 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,445 .

Ulta shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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