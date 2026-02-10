Curious about Telus (TU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Telus (TU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Telus metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total telecom subscriber connections' will reach 21.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Subscribers - Connected Device' to come in at 4.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.73 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscribers - Internet' at 2.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.76 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscribers - TV' will reach 1.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.39 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscribers - Security' of 1.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Subscribers - Residential Voice' reaching 977.06 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.03 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Mobile Phone' should come in at 10.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Telus have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TU is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.