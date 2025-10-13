Curious about Snap-On (SNA) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Snap-On (SNA) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, increasing 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue' at $101.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' to reach $446.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' will reach $492.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $355.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' stands at $69.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' reaching $55.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' should come in at $105.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' should arrive at $110.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $107.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Snap-On have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

