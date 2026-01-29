Curious about Prudential (PRU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Prudential (PRU) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.69 billion, increasing 5.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prudential metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Corporate and Other' will reach $91.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +216% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies' should come in at $4.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies' to come in at $3.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Group Insurance' will reach $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses' of $8.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- International Businesses' to reach $4.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total' will likely reach 1478.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1375.20 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated' stands at 551.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 384.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party' at 267.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 370.90 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party' reaching 659.58 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 620.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Total' will reach 1791.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1685.90 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under administration' should arrive at 189.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 173.50 billion.

Shares of Prudential have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.