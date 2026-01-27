Curious about Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Norfolk Southern (NSC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, indicating a decline of 8.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3 billion, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Norfolk Southern metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Agriculture, forest and consumer products' will reach $626.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Railway operating revenues- Coal' reaching $370.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Railway operating revenues- Merchandise- Chemicals' will reach $546.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Railway operating revenues- Intermodal' will likely reach $760.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Railway Operating Ratio' will reach 66.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue ton miles' of 44.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44.90 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Merchandise' should come in at 570.59 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 560.50 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Carloads (Units) - Volume - Intermodal' should arrive at 996.88 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.06 million.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Total' to reach $1749.68 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1686.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Coal' at $2161.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2297.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Merchandise' to come in at $3348.88 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3287.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per Carload (Unit) - Intermodal' stands at $763.18 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $744.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

