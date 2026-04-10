Curious about Morgan Stanley (MS) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share, indicating an increase of 18.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $19.88 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Morgan Stanley metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Institutional Securities' will reach $9.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income' will likely reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Investment banking' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment Management' should come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Wealth Management' should arrive at $8.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Asset management' reaching $5.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest Revenue' of $2.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Other' will reach $83.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -88% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity' at $4.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investment Management- Performance-based income and other' to reach $116.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.7%.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $65.98 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.41 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Return on average common equity' stands at 19.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have experienced a change of +15.4% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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