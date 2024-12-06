Curious about MongoDB (MDB) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MongoDB (MDB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $495.48 million, increasing 14.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Services' at $14.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $480.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' will likely reach $354.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' stands at $127.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'MongoDB Atlas customers' will reach 50,538. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44,900.



View all Key Company Metrics for MongoDB here>>>



Over the past month, shares of MongoDB have returned +13.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, MDB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.