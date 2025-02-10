Curious about MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments (MKSI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 64.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $910.58 million, exhibiting an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MKS Instruments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Semiconductor' stands at $379.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial' will reach $293.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging' will reach $238.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Products' to reach $792.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- MSD (Materials Solutions Division)' should come in at $301.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- PSD (Photonics Solutions Division)' at $262.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Services' to come in at $118.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- VSD (Vacuum Solutions Division)' will likely reach $347.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of MKS Instruments have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKSI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

