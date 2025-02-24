Curious about Lemonade (LMND) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lemonade (LMND) to post quarterly loss of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $144.95 million, up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 31.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lemonade metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $8.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ceding commission income' will reach $23.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Commission income' will reach $9.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net earned premium' at $103.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'In force premium (end of period)' stands at $945.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $747.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross loss ratio' should arrive at 73.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net loss ratio' of 73.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customers (end of period)' will reach 2,382,044. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,026,918.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Premium per Customer (end of period)' will likely reach $397.10. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $369 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Lemonade have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMND is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

