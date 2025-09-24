Curious about Jefferies (JEF) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Jefferies (JEF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.89 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 21.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jefferies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' will reach $158.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +168.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' reaching $709.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' will reach $422.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' stands at $286.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' will likely reach $662.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' to come in at -$2.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -110.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' of $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' should arrive at $191.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' at $172.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' to reach $363.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues' should come in at $15.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Jefferies shares have recorded returns of +6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JEF will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

