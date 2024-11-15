Curious about Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jack In The Box (JACK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $357.93 million, representing a decrease of 3.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jack In The Box metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' to come in at $158.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' reaching $199.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' at $57.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' stands at $55.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' will reach -0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will reach 2,199. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,186.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' will likely reach 2,797. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,778.

Analysts predict that the 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will reach 598. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 592 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' should arrive at 463. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 421.

Analysts forecast 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' to reach 135. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 171 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total system - Franchise (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' should come in at 2,517. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,465 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total system - Company (Jack in the Box + Del Taco)' of 281. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 313 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Jack In The Box have returned +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, JACK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

