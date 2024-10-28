Curious about International Paper (IP) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (IP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.67 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific International Paper metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers' stands at $720.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Packaging' at $3.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment' of $88.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers' will likely reach $34.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging' will reach $142.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $325 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for International Paper here>>>



Shares of International Paper have experienced a change of -1% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

