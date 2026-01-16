Curious about Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (HAL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.41 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Halliburton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Drilling and Evaluation' should arrive at $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Completion and Production' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Latin America' to reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Europe/Africa/CIS' will reach $841.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- North America' of $2.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Middle East/Asia' at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Completion and Production' stands at $477.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $629.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation' should come in at $365.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $401.00 million.

Halliburton shares have witnessed a change of +19.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HAL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

