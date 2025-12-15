Curious about FedEx (FDX) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, FedEx (FDX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.05 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FedEx metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- International economy' of $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- Total international export package revenue' will reach $3.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Federal Express segment' to reach $19.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- Total freight revenue' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International economy' stands at 583.31 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 586.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV' should come in at 1.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'FedEx Express - Package - Revenue per package - International export composite' to come in at $52.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.37 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International economy' should arrive at 12.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.48 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'FedEx Express - Package - Revenue per package - International economy' will likely reach $40.98 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.03 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - International priority' reaching 4.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.93 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International priority' will reach 559.11 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 594.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. deferred' at 1.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.01 million.

Shares of FedEx have experienced a change of +6.3% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FDX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

