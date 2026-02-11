Curious about DTE Energy (DTE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that DTE Energy (DTE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.39 billion, declining 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DTE Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Gas Operating Revenue' stands at $564.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Energy Trading' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- DTE Vantage' of $202.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Gas' should arrive at $572.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Electric Operating Revenues' will likely reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Reconciliation and Eliminations' to come in at -$45.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -477.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Utility Operations- Electric' should come in at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Operations- Electric' reaching $5.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Non-utility operations' at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'DTE Electric Deliveries - Retail and wholesale' will reach 9,277 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,169 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'DTE Electric Sales - Interconnection sales' to reach 3077 megawatt hours. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2737 megawatt hours in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total DTE Electric Sales' will reach 12297 megawatt hours. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11906 megawatt hours in the same quarter last year.

DTE Energy shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DTE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.