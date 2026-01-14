Curious about D.R. Horton (DHI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from D.R. Horton (DHI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, indicating a decline of 24.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.71 billion, representing a decline of 11.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some D.R. Horton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $163.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' should come in at $6.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental' stands at $192.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $6.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- East' will likely reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' will reach $957.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' to reach $948.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales order - Homes sold' at 18,607 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,837 .

Analysts expect 'Homes Closed' to come in at 17,323 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,059 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average selling price - Homes closed' reaching $362.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $374.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' of 12,005 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,003 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, D.R. Horton shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DHI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

