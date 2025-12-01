Curious about The Cooper Companies (COO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The Cooper Companies (COO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, indicating an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.06 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Category- CVI' will reach $707.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CSI' stands at $352.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' at $208.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' of $144.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other' should arrive at $362.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal' to come in at $346.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' will reach $291.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' will reach $139.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' reaching $269.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

The Cooper Companies shares have witnessed a change of +11.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

