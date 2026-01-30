Curious about CME (CME) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CME Group (CME) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CME metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other' will reach $111.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' should arrive at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Market data and information services' of $203.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Interest rates' to come in at $405.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Foreign exchange' should come in at $45.67 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 27.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 1.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 673.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 13.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.24 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 7.61 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.34 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will likely reach 881.82 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 969.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to reach 2.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 1.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.76 million.

Over the past month, shares of CME have returned +6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, CME carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

