Curious about Bristol Myers (BMY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $4.51 per share, indicating a decline of 320% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.45 billion, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bristol Myers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid' at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of -29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Sprycel' will likely reach $410.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane' reaching $237.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic' of $28.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic- U.S.' stands at $18.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S.' should arrive at $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S.' to reach $168.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- International' should come in at $73.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' will reach $570.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- In-Line Products- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' will reach $245.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- U.S.' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -31.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Revlimid- International' to come in at $156.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.9% year over year.



Bristol Myers shares have witnessed a change of -5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

