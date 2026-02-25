Curious about Brink's (BCO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Brink's (BCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brink's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $338.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $444.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $348.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +12% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to come in at $220.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Over the past month, shares of Brink's have returned +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, BCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

