Curious about BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from BorgWarner (BWA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 14.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.51 billion, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BorgWarner metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Turbos & Thermal Technologies' stands at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Drivetrain & Morse Systems' will likely reach $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- PowerDrive Systems' at $569.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Battery & Charging Systems' will reach $162.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Turbos & Thermal Technologies' reaching $213.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $223.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Drivetrain & Morse Systems' should come in at $244.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $240.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of BorgWarner have returned +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, BWA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.