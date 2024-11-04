Curious about Block (SQ) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Block (SQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 60%. Revenues are expected to be $6.17 billion, up 9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Block metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $39.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Transaction-based' stands at $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Bitcoin' will likely reach $2.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Square- Total' to come in at $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' reaching $38.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' of $50.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' will reach $324.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' should come in at $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' to reach $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' at $95.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' should arrive at $63.58 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Block shares have recorded returns of +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SQ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

