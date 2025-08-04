Curious about Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Becton Dickinson (BDX) to post quarterly earnings of $3.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.48 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Becton Dickinson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Interventional' to reach $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery' will reach $392.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention' should arrive at $510.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care' to come in at $397.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' reaching $166.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' will likely reach $215.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' should come in at $272.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' of $315.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' at $882.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' will reach $98.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' will reach $236.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' stands at $82.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Over the past month, Becton Dickinson shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BDX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

