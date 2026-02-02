Curious about Amazon (AMZN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon (AMZN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $211.56 billion, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amazon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- AWS' to reach $35.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Physical stores' will reach $5.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Online stores' at $82.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Subscription services' will reach $12.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America' will likely reach $127.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advertising services' should come in at $21.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International' should arrive at $49.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' of 10.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Online stores Y/Y Change' stands at 8.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.0%.

Analysts expect 'Headcount - Total' to come in at 1,574,104 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,556,000 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'WW shipping costs' reaching $30.53 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.55 billion.

Over the past month, Amazon shares have recorded returns of +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMZN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.