Curious about Alphabet (GOOGL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet (GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $79.25 billion, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alphabet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Google properties' reaching $61.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Google Cloud' will reach $13.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- YouTube ads' to reach $9.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Google advertising' will likely reach $68.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Google Search & other' will reach $52.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Google Network' will reach $7.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- EMEA' should arrive at $27.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- United States' stands at $44.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' at $5.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- APAC' should come in at $15.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' of $14.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.39 billion.

Analysts expect 'Headcount (Number of employees)' to come in at 185,578 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 179,582 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Alphabet shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GOOGL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.