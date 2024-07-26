Curious about AEP (AEP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Electric Power (AEP) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.54 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AEP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' should come in at $348.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' stands at $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' will reach $493.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail' will reach 21,052.14 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20,153 GWh.

Analysts forecast 'Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail' to reach 21,579.41 GWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,260 GWh.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities' should arrive at 3,345.59 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,484 GWh.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total' of 21,638.91 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,581 GWh in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities' at 459.66 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 428 GWh.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total' reaching 24,754.01 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24,744 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' will likely reach $303.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $260.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will reach $203.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $156.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of AEP have returned +8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, AEP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

