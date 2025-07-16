CuriosityStream Extends CEO Clint Stinchcomb's Tenure Through 2029

(RTTNews) - CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), Wednesday announced has renewed President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb's contract for four years, extending his leadership through June 30, 2029.

His base salary remains unchanged, and he'll be eligible for escalating performance-based cash bonuses.

Stinchcomb will also receive 2.4 million performance-based restricted stock units vesting upon hitting specified stock-price and financial targets such as revenue and adjusted free cash flow growth and, pending shareholder approval, up to 1.6 million additional RSUs tied to share-price milestones.

CURI is currently trading at $4.39, up $0.01 or 0.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.