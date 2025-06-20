CureVac Soars 41% in a Month on a $1.25B Buyout Offer From BioNTech

Shares of CureVac N.V. CVAC have skyrocketed 40.8% in a month after the company signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE BNTX in an all-stock transaction last week. Per the agreement, each CVAC share will be exchanged for approximately $5.46 worth of BNTX American Depositary Shares (ADS), implying a total equity value of around $1.25 billion for CureVac.

The consideration per ADS represents a premium of 55% to CVAC’s three-month volume-weighted average price of approximately $3.53 as of June 11, 2025. Subject to the closing of the transaction, CureVac shareholders are expected to own between 4% and 6% of BioNTech. The closing of the transaction, expected in 2025, is based on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Year to date, shares of CureVac have surged 61% against the industry’s 4.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the $1.25B Acquisition of CVAC Benefits BNTX

The acquisition of CureVac will help BioNTech enhance its capabilities in advancing investigational mRNA-based cancer immunotherapies by expanding its research, development, manufacturing and commercialization infrastructure. It complements BioNTech’s existing strengths in mRNA design, delivery technologies and production. BNTX’s Comirnaty is the first approved mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, which was developed in collaboration with Pfizer.

Strategically, the deal will allow BioNTech to expand beyond its existing oncology pipeline and focus on its newer programs across several tumor types, including key assets like its mRNA-based cancer candidates and BNT327, a PD-L1xVEGF-A bispecific antibody.

We remind the investors that earlier in June, BioNTech signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers BMY for the global co-development and co-commercialization of BNTX’s BNT327, as monotherapy and in combinations, across numerous solid tumor types. BMY will pay $1.5 billion upfront, with $2 billion in additional payments through 2028 and up to $7.6 billion in milestones. BioNTech and Bristol Myers will equally share costs and profits. BNT327 is in late-stage, potentially registrational clinical studies for two different lung cancer indications. Another phase III study evaluating the candidate in triple-negative breast cancer is planned to start by the end of 2025. Early data show promising synergy in targeting two key cancer pathways.

CVAC’s Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider

CureVac currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Immunocore IMCR, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2025 have improved from $1.50 to 86 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.68 to $1.33 during the same period. IMCR stock has gained 7.5% year to date.

