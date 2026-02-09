Curbline Properties Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Curbline Properties Corp. (CURB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.54 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $11.46 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.1% to $54.15 million from $34.92 million last year.

Curbline Properties Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.54 Mln. vs. $11.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $54.15 Mln vs. $34.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.32 To $ 0.40

