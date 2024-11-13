News & Insights

Curbline Properties announces acquisition and leasing update

November 13, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Curbline Properties (CURB) announced recent acquisition activity along with leasing metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In October, the Company completed the spin-off from SITE Centers Corp. with SITE Centers shareholders receiving two shares of Curbline for every one share of SITE Centers held at the close of business on the record date. The Company was initially capitalized with $800 million dollars of cash in addition to a $400 million undrawn, unsecured line of credit, a $100 million unsecured, delayed draw term loan, and no indebtedness. In the third quarter, acquired seven convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $145.3 million, including Village Plaza (Houston, TX), Brookhaven Station (Atlanta, GA), Loma Alta Station (San Diego, CA), Nine Mile Corner (Denver, CO), and Crossroads Marketplace (Los Angeles, CA). In the fourth quarter to date, acquired 13 convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $104.4 million, including Shops at Bay Pines (Tampa, FL), Narcoossee Cove North (Orlando, FL), Houston Levee Galeria (Memphis, TN), and Santa Margarita Marketplace (Los Angeles, CA).

