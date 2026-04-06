Curanex Showcases Patient Case Study Highlighting Potential Of Phyto-N; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CURX) saw its stock rise by 6% after the company highlighted a compelling patient case study supporting the potential of its lead program, Phyto-N, in cancer cachexia and advanced cancer supportive care.

The case involved "Johnny," a senior dosimetrist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was battling a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. After experiencing severe physical decline, Johnny reported meaningful improvements within one month of starting Phyto-N, including increased energy, resolution of abdominal pain, and normalization of complexion. Laboratory tests later confirmed significant biomarker improvements, with serum amylase, lipase, and triglycerides returning to normal ranges.

Management emphasized that while this is a single patient outcome, the broader significance lies in cancer cachexia- a devastating syndrome of weight loss, muscle depletion, and weakness that affects up to 80% of advanced cancer patients. With no FDA-approved therapies currently available for cachexia, Curanex believes Phyto-N could play a meaningful role in improving quality of life and helping patients remain on anticancer treatment.

CEO Jun Liu noted, "This case highlights the possibility that our program may have relevance in one of the most difficult and underserved areas in oncology: helping patients maintain body weight, physical condition, and quality of life while fighting serious cancer."

Curanex is advancing Phyto-N through preclinical studies in preparation for an IND submission in ulcerative colitis later in 2026, while also evaluating broader supportive-care opportunities in oncology. The company has expanded its strategic focus to include cancer cachexia, which it views as a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

CURX has traded between $0.26 and $9.18 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.54, up 6.47%.

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