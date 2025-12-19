Markets

Curaleaf Terminates Deal To Acquire Cannabist's Virginia Assets

December 19, 2025 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF, CURA.TO), a provider of consumer cannabis products, on Friday announced the termination of its binding commitment to acquire The Cannabist Company's Virginia assets.

The company expects to receive a $3.3 million break fee upon cancellation of the agreement.

The decision followed a competing bid of $130 million plus a $30 million lease liability, which the company said was above fair value after due diligence.

The company said it will remain disciplined and opportunistic in pursuing future acquisition opportunities.

On Thursday, Curaleaf closed trading 32.05% lesser at CAD 4.4100 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CURLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.