Curaleaf Secures $40M Credit Facility to Boost Growth

Curaleaf Holdings (TSE:CURA) has released an update.
Curaleaf Holdings has secured a $40 million revolving credit facility from a major commercial bank, offering flexibility to support its global cannabis operations amidst challenging capital conditions. This move aligns with Curaleaf CEO Boris Jordan’s focus on cost-saving measures and profitable growth, highlighting Curaleaf’s position as a leader in the cannabis industry. The credit facility, which matures in December 2026, aims to enhance Curaleaf’s operational agility in the evolving market landscape.
