News & Insights

Stocks
CURLF

Curaleaf price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Roth MKM

November 11, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to $5 from $7 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a modest decrease in Q3 top-line growth but improved margins, as international revenue and operational emphasis inflects higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that attaining its EBITDA target will be dependent on international ramping, with improved 2025 utilization expected to drive margin improvement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CURLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CURLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.