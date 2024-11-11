Curaleaf price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to $5 from $7 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a modest decrease in Q3 top-line growth but improved margins, as international revenue and operational emphasis inflects higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that attaining its EBITDA target will be dependent on international ramping, with improved 2025 utilization expected to drive margin improvement.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CURLF:
- Curaleaf price target lowered to C$7.25 from C$8.50 at Canaccord
- Curaleaf downgraded to Market Perform from Speculative Buy at Cormark
- Curaleaf price target lowered to C$6.50 from C$11 at Alliance Global Partners
- Curaleaf Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Results
- Curaleaf Holdings Reports Steady Growth Amid Challenges
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.