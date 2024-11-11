Curaleaf price target lowered to $5 from $7 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Curaleaf (CURLF) to $5 from $7 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported a modest decrease in Q3 top-line growth but improved margins, as international revenue and operational emphasis inflects higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that attaining its EBITDA target will be dependent on international ramping, with improved 2025 utilization expected to drive margin improvement.

