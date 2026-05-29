Curaleaf Prepares for US Exchange Uplisting: Time to Invest?

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF recently took another significant step toward a potential uplisting to a major U.S. stock exchange by announcing a 1-for-3 reverse stock split. The move follows the company’s earlier domestication plan and comes amid growing momentum behind federal cannabis reform efforts in the United States.

Why Uplisting Could Be a Game Changer for CURLF

The reverse stock split is the latest step in Curaleaf's broader effort to position itself for a potential U.S. stock exchange listing. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to domesticate from Canada to Delaware, aligning its corporate structure more closely with U.S. capital markets and laying the groundwork for a future uplisting.

While the reverse split does not change Curaleaf's underlying business or market value, a successful uplisting could have meaningful implications for the stock. Currently, many institutional investors are restricted from investing in cannabis operators that trade on over-the-counter (OTC) markets, limiting the pool of potential shareholders. A listing on a major U.S. exchange could improve liquidity, enhance visibility and attract a broader range of investors.

The timing is also notable. Curaleaf's latest move comes as federal cannabis reform efforts continue to gain momentum. Recently, the Department of Justice moved certain state-licensed medical cannabis products to Schedule III and initiated a broader review process for marijuana rescheduling. Management believes these developments could eventually improve access to banking and other financial services while supporting the industry's long-term growth prospects.

Taken together, the Delaware domestication plan and reverse stock split suggest that Curaleaf is actively preparing for a scenario in which regulatory barriers begin to ease. Although an uplisting is not guaranteed, the company seems committed to placing itself in a strong position if the opportunity eventually arises.

However, investors should look beyond these developments and evaluate Curaleaf's broader fundamentals to determine how to play the stock following this announcement.

Curaleaf's Business Shows Signs of Improvement

Earlier this month, the company reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $324.2 million, up 6% year over year, driven by continued growth across both its domestic and international operations. International revenues increased 35% from the prior-year period, highlighting the strength of Curaleaf's expanding presence in European medical cannabis markets.

Management pointed to improving trends in several key markets. Florida, one of Curaleaf's most important states, delivered 15% transaction growth during the quarter, helping offset continued pricing pressure. The company has also continued expanding its retail footprint, recently opening two additional medical dispensaries in Florida and bringing its total store count in the state to 73 and 165 nationwide.

Looking ahead, management expects second-quarter revenues to increase 2-3% sequentially, implying revenues of roughly $333 million at the midpoint. The company also expects operating cash flow to strengthen as the year progresses and remains optimistic about international growth, where revenues are projected to increase 25-30% in 2026. Stabilizing pricing trends and ongoing product innovation could provide additional support for future growth.

Yet, challenges remain. Gross margin during the quarter was 49%, down 220 basis points over the year-ago period, as pricing pressure continued to weigh on the industry. While management noted that price compression has begun to stabilize in certain markets, profitability across the cannabis sector remains highly dependent on regulatory developments and market-specific supply dynamics.

Although the company’s bottom line swung to a surprising profit during the quarter, investors should note that the results benefited from the release of previously recorded tax reserves following a review of certain tax positions. As a result, the quarter's profitability may not fully reflect the company's underlying operating performance.

Cutthroat Competition

Curaleaf operates in an increasingly competitive cannabis industry, where several multi-state operators are also positioning themselves to benefit from potential regulatory reform and improved access to capital markets.

Among its largest U.S. competitors is Green Thumb GTBIF, which has built one of the strongest retail footprints in the U.S. cannabis market and has generally demonstrated greater consistency in profitability. As federal cannabis reform efforts advance, GTBIF is also expected to be among the key beneficiaries of improved access to capital and potential exchange uplisting opportunities.

On the international front, CURLF faces competition from Tilray Brands TLRY, which operates across Europe, Canada and several emerging cannabis markets. TLRY has been aggressively expanding its international cannabis footprint, particularly in Europe, as it seeks to capitalize on the growing adoption of medical cannabis across the region. This expanding presence could intensify competition in a market that Curaleaf views as a key long-term growth driver.

CURLF Stock Performance and Estimates

Year to date, shares of Curaleaf Holdings have risen 41% against the industry’s 24% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Movements in loss estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been mixed over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play CURLF Stock?

Curaleaf appears to be making meaningful progress on multiple fronts. The company's efforts to prepare for a potential U.S. exchange uplisting, coupled with improving business trends and strong international growth, have strengthened the investment case for the stock.

It is important for investors to recognize that marijuana reclassification is unfolding gradually rather than through a rapid federal shift. Even if reforms continue to advance, several restrictions surrounding U.S. cannabis businesses are likely to remain in place, meaning the path toward broader industry normalization could take longer than investors expect.

Curaleaf operates in a highly competitive industry, facing pressure from well-established U.S. operators such as Green Thumb as well as internationally focused players like Tilray. Given the regulatory uncertainty and competitive landscape, investors may want to adopt a wait-and-watch approach toward the stock. Those considering an investment in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company should exercise caution and closely monitor both regulatory developments and its ability to sustain recent operational momentum.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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