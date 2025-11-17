Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Price Target Increased by 21.96% to 3.51

The average one-year price target for Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) has been revised to $3.51 / share. This is an increase of 21.96% from the prior estimate of $2.88 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.88 to a high of $3.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.59% from the latest reported closing price of $4.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curaleaf Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURLF is 2.92%, an increase of 10.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.18% to 21,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSOS - AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF holds 13,236K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 6,878K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,122K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 28.32% over the last quarter.

WEED - Roundhill Cannabis ETF holds 800K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing a decrease of 22.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURLF by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

