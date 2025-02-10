Cumulus Media's Westwood One to Feature Exclusive Interview with President Donald J. Trump on "The Mark Levin Show"

Mark Levin will interview President Trump on his show February 10, 2025, marking Trump’s first radio interview since taking office.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One



announced today that legendary talk radio host Mark Levin will interview President Donald J. Trump on “The Mark Levin Show” on Monday, February 10, 2025. This will be President Trump’s first radio interview since taking office in January.





“The Mark Levin Show” airs from 6 to 9 p.m. ET each weekday on nearly 400 radio affiliates, in all ten top metro markets as well as in 21 of the top 25 markets. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for Mark Levin’s radio program.







About Mark Levin







Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America, as well as an international audience. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, breaking down important subjects so listeners of all ages understand what is really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation. Mark also hosts the top-rated Fox News Channel program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs Saturday and Sunday evenings on Fox as well as on LevinTV and TheBlaze.







About Cumulus Media







Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit





www.cumulusmedia.com





.







Contact:



Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One,





lisa@dollcomm.com





, and 512.633.4084



