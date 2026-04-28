Cummins (WBAG:CMI) Price Target Increased by 31.70% to 564.03

The average one-year price target for Cummins (WBAG:CMI) has been revised to € 564,03 / share. This is an increase of 31.70% from the prior estimate of € 428,27 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 428,15 to a high of € 705,40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.76% from the latest reported closing price of € 559,80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cummins. This is an decrease of 562 owner(s) or 22.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMI is 0.27%, an increase of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.50% to 118,618K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,584K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,411K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,702K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,692K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 1,636K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMI by 22.53% over the last quarter.

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