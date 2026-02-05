Cummins Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Performance From Power Systems Unit

Cummins Inc. CMI reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $5.81 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20 and increased from $5.16 recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Strong performance of Power Systems resulted in the outperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $8.53 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.15 billion and rose from $8.45 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, sales in the Engine segment were down 4% year over year to $2.60 billion. The metric topped our estimate of $2.38 billion. Sales in North America and International markets decreased 5% and 4% year over year, respectively, due to weaker medium-duty and heavy-duty demand in the United States and Mexico. The segment’s EBITDA fell to $263 million (accounting for 10.1% of sales) from $367 million (13.5% of sales) in the year-ago period and missed our estimate of $320.8 million.



Sales in the Distribution segment totaled $3.3 billion, which rose 7% year over year and topped our projection of $3.13 billion. Sales in North America rose 10%, while international sales grew 2% due to increased demand for power generation products. The segment’s EBITDA came in at $495 million (15.1% of sales), which increased from the year-ago quarter’s $400 million (13% of sales) and surpassed our estimate of $439 million.



Sales in the Components segment totaled $2.4 billion, down 7% from the prior-year quarter. Sales topped our estimate of $2.3 billion. Revenues in North America decreased 15% due to weaker demand for medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks in the United States. The segment’s EBITDA was $327 million (13.4% of sales), lower than the year-ago figure of $361 million (13.7% of sales). The metric, however, topped our estimate of $316.7 million.



Sales in the Power Systems segment rose 11% from the year-ago quarter to $1.93 billion and beat our estimate of $1.9 billion. While North America sales grew 15%, international sales rose 8% due to increased demand for power generation. The segment’s EBITDA rose to $418 million (21.7% of sales) from $314 million (18% of sales) and beat our estimate of $415 million.



Sales in the Accelera segment came in at $131 million, which rose 31% from the year-ago level and topped our estimate of $100.7 million. The segment incurred an EBITDA loss of $374 million, wider than our estimate of a loss of $173.1 million. Investment in zero-emission contributed to the EBITDA losses.

CMI's Financials

Cummins’ cash and cash equivalents were $2.84 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $1.67 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt totaled $6.79 billion, up from $4.78 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Cummins Provides 2026 Guidance

Cummins expects 2026 revenues to rise in the range of 3-8% year over year. It expects EBITDA margin in the range of 17-18% of sales.

