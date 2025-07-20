Cummins Inc. Stock (CMI) Opinions on Dividend Increase and Strategic Moves

Recent discussions on X about Cummins Inc. (CMI) have centered around the company's latest dividend increase, with the quarterly payout rising by nearly 10% to $2.00 per share. Many users have highlighted this as a sign of financial strength, noting that this marks 16 consecutive years of dividend growth for the industrial machinery giant. The buzz reflects optimism about the company's consistent returns to shareholders.

Additionally, there’s chatter about Cummins’ strategic moves, including the appointment of a new board member with a background in technology and innovation, which some believe could signal a stronger focus on future growth areas like AI and data center infrastructure. Posts on X also mention the potential for Cummins to benefit from the ongoing data center build-out, adding an intriguing layer to the conversation. This mix of financial and strategic developments keeps the dialogue around CMI dynamic and forward-looking.

Cummins Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

Cummins Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Cummins Inc. insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079

JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

Cummins Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 738 institutional investors add shares of Cummins Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 675 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Cummins Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $126,933,404 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Cummins Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Cummins Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Leiker from Baird set a target price of $355.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $360.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $431.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $419.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $350.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $320.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $338.0 on 04/08/2025

