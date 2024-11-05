Cummins Inc. Reports Steady Q3 2024 Performance

Cummins Inc ( (CMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cummins Inc presented to its investors.

Cummins Inc., a global leader in power solutions, operates across five business segments, providing a wide range of advanced powertrain and component technologies, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Cummins posted revenues of $8.5 billion with a GAAP net income of $809 million, and an EBITDA of 16.4% of sales, reflecting strong performance especially in its Power Systems and Distribution segments. Despite flat sales compared to the previous year, the company increased its quarterly dividend and continued production advancements, notably with the X15N natural gas engine.

Key financial metrics revealed that international revenues grew by 2% while North American sales saw a slight decline. Cummins’ EBITDA improved from 14.6% to 16.4% year-over-year, driven by increased demand for power generation products and a strong performance in the Power Systems segment. The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance and adjusted its EBITDA expectations to the higher end of its prior range.

In addition to financial performance, Cummins made significant strides in its ‘Destination Zero’ strategy, focusing on decarbonization with new product launches and the opening of a new electrolyzer plant in Spain. The Distribution and Power Systems segments showed notable growth, driven by increased demand and strategic pricing actions, while the Components and Engine segments faced challenges due to market conditions and past divestitures.

Looking ahead, Cummins remains committed to profitability and shareholder returns, despite anticipating continued challenges in the North American heavy-duty truck market. The company is well-positioned to invest in future growth opportunities, reinforcing its strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation.

