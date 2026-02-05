Cummins Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $593 million, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $418 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $8.536 billion from $8.447 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $418 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.27 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $8.536 Bln vs. $8.447 Bln last year.

