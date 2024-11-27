News & Insights

Cumberland sNDA for Acetadote approved by FDA

November 27, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

The FDA approved a supplemental NDA for Acetadote, an antidote for acetaminophen overdose indicated to prevent or lessen hepatic injury after ingestion of a potentially hepatotoxic quantity of acetaminophen in adults and pediatric patients who weigh 5 kg or greater with acute ingestion or from repeated supratherapeutic ingestion, approving changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the label, according to prescribing information posted to the agency’s website.

