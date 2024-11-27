Cumberland sNDA for Acetadote approved by FDA

The FDA approved a supplemental NDA for Acetadote, an antidote for acetaminophen overdose indicated to prevent or lessen hepatic injury after ingestion of a potentially hepatotoxic quantity of acetaminophen in adults and pediatric patients who weigh 5 kg or greater with acute ingestion or from repeated supratherapeutic ingestion, approving changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the label, according to prescribing information posted to the agency’s website.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.