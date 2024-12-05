Cult Food Science Celebrates Cultivated Meat Advances

News & Insights

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp. celebrates the regulatory approval of lab-grown foie gras in Hong Kong, marking a significant step towards global acceptance of cultivated meat. The company also highlights breakthroughs in cost parity for cultivated chicken by Israeli startup Supermeat, and sustainable meat production by Czech biotech Bene Meat Technologies.

