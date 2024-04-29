Cullinan Therapeutics Appoints Fenton As CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 29.

With thirty years of financial and operational expertise in the biotechnology sector, Fenton has worked in various companies focusing on different disease areas, such as immunology.

Before joining Cullinan Therapeutics, she held roles as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.

